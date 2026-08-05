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Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Valaris logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Valaris beat quarterly expectations: The offshore drilling company reported EPS of $0.72, exceeding the $0.31 consensus by $0.41, while revenue reached $539.2 million versus estimates of $488.5 million.
  • Despite the earnings beat, revenue declined 12.4% year over year from the prior period’s $1.61 EPS, and shares fell $1.28 to $76.86 during Wednesday’s trading.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Analysts have assigned the stock an average “Reduce” rating, with a consensus price target of $60.31; institutional investors own 96.74% of Valaris shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.41, FiscalAI reports. Valaris had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Valaris's revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.86. 668,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,601. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. Valaris has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 4.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VAL

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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Earnings History for Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

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