Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $289.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Mizuho's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.62% from the company's current price.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $279.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $292.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.00.

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Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,123,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,955. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $320.24. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.83 and a 200-day moving average of $239.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $12.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.11 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $44.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 5.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 36.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $275,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,635.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 950,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $154,736,000 after buying an additional 915,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,584,976 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $638,695,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $276,224,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broad-based Q2 strength: Valero reportedly delivered a significant second-quarter beat, supported by stronger refining, renewable diesel and ethanol profits. The improvement in earnings and cash flow suggests resilient operating performance across multiple businesses. How Valero's Q2 Refining and Renewable Diesel Surge Reshapes its 2026

Valero reportedly delivered a significant second-quarter beat, supported by stronger refining, renewable diesel and ethanol profits. The improvement in earnings and cash flow suggests resilient operating performance across multiple businesses. Positive Sentiment: Higher analyst price targets: TD Cowen raised its target from $338 to $350 while maintaining a Hold rating, and another report cited a $356 target. These revisions indicate analysts see additional upside despite Valero’s strong recent run. TD Cowen raises Valero price target

TD Cowen raised its target from $338 to $350 while maintaining a Hold rating, and another report cited a $356 target. These revisions indicate analysts see additional upside despite Valero’s strong recent run. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and investor interest: Zacks identified VLO as a leading momentum candidate and among stocks positioned for a potential earnings beat. Its low PEG ratio, improving earnings profile and strong longer-term shareholder returns may be attracting momentum and growth-oriented investors. Valero identified as a top momentum pick

Zacks identified VLO as a leading momentum candidate and among stocks positioned for a potential earnings beat. Its low PEG ratio, improving earnings profile and strong longer-term shareholder returns may be attracting momentum and growth-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Buyback support: Valero was included among large companies announcing more than $10 billion in combined share repurchases. Although the article does not specify Valero’s individual authorization, buybacks can support per-share earnings and investor confidence. Large-cap companies announce buybacks

Valero was included among large companies announcing more than $10 billion in combined share repurchases. Although the article does not specify Valero’s individual authorization, buybacks can support per-share earnings and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Trading relative to peers: Valero underperformed some competitors in the latest session, but the report provided no company-specific negative development. Valero underperforms competitors

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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