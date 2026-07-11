Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.95 and traded as low as $13.44. Valhi shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 6,084 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valhi from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Valhi in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VHI

Valhi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.70). Valhi had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The business had revenue of $560.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Valhi's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,110 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 144,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Valhi by 79.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,520 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a diversified holding company incorporated in Delaware in 1987 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its three wholly owned subsidiaries—Kronos Worldwide, CompX International and NL Industries—Valhi participates in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and security products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets.

Kronos Worldwide is a leading independent producer of titanium dioxide pigment, a white powder that enhances brightness and opacity in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other applications.

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