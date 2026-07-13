Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.28. Valneva shares last traded at $5.2410, with a volume of 7,045 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valneva from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Valneva from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $11.00 target price on Valneva in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VALN

Valneva Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $502.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 107.63% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.The firm had revenue of $35.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva's research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

Further Reading

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