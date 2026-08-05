Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.21 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan L. Caldwell sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,040.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $836,720. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland bought 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $100,347.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $521,545.44. This trade represents a 23.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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