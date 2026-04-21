Varonis Systems (VRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $165.5230 million for the quarter. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060--0.050 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The firm had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts: Sign Up

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VRNS opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 17,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $396,762.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 49,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,192.87. This represents a 56.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $112,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 273,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,431.64. This represents a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $579,403 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,427,245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,214,000 after buying an additional 1,279,002 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,160,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 460,580 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,282,581 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $74,869,000 after purchasing an additional 466,481 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,255,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 102,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,039 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,496,000 after purchasing an additional 137,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Varonis Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Varonis Systems wasn't on the list.

While Varonis Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here