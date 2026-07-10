Vaxart (OTCMKTS:VXRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Vaxart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXRT - Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.5301. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.5473, with a volume of 297,131 shares traded.

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Vaxart Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Vaxart (OTCMKTS:VXRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.50 million. Vaxart had a return on equity of 61.43% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 236,166 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vaxart by 276,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 478,284 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 478,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 93.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,366 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company's stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of oral recombinant vaccines administered in tablet form. Leveraging a proprietary, room-temperature-stable platform, the company aims to simplify vaccine delivery while eliciting both systemic and mucosal immune responses. Its technology is based on the replication-defective adenovirus vector system, which encodes target antigens designed to protect against a range of infectious diseases without the need for injections or cold-chain logistics.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple vaccine candidates in various stages of development.

Further Reading

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