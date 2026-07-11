Vaxart (OTCMKTS:VXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Vaxart (OTCMKTS:VXRT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

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Vaxart Price Performance

OTCMKTS VXRT opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.09. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Vaxart (OTCMKTS:VXRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Vaxart had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 61.43%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 236,166 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,366 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 70,568 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vaxart by 276,364.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 478,284 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 478,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company's stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of oral recombinant vaccines administered in tablet form. Leveraging a proprietary, room-temperature-stable platform, the company aims to simplify vaccine delivery while eliciting both systemic and mucosal immune responses. Its technology is based on the replication-defective adenovirus vector system, which encodes target antigens designed to protect against a range of infectious diseases without the need for injections or cold-chain logistics.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple vaccine candidates in various stages of development.

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