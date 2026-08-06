Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research cut Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 16,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,167,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $773,036.80. This represents a 60.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,664,193.40. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 239,055 shares of company stock valued at $14,750,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $52,026,000 after buying an additional 495,767 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Veeco Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeco Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Veeco reported adjusted EPS of $0.33, ahead of the $0.26 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 16.5% year over year to $193.5 million, exceeding the $180.1 million forecast. Non-GAAP net income was $21.8 million. Veeco Instruments Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Veeco reported adjusted EPS of $0.33, ahead of the $0.26 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 16.5% year over year to $193.5 million, exceeding the $180.1 million forecast. Non-GAAP net income was $21.8 million. Positive Sentiment: AI-related optical opportunity: Veeco announced a LUMINA+ MOCVD system order for manufacturing indium phosphide lasers used in optical transceivers. The order supports the company’s positioning in communications equipment benefiting from increased data-center and AI infrastructure spending. Veeco Announces LUMINA+ MOCVD System Order

Veeco announced a LUMINA+ MOCVD system order for manufacturing indium phosphide lasers used in optical transceivers. The order supports the company’s positioning in communications equipment benefiting from increased data-center and AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue outlook remains solid: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $780 million to $810 million is above the $770.7 million analyst consensus, suggesting continued demand and year-over-year growth.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $780 million to $810 million is above the $770.7 million analyst consensus, suggesting continued demand and year-over-year growth. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance trails expectations: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $0.35 to $0.49 is below the $0.51 consensus estimate, although projected revenue of $200 million to $220 million broadly brackets the $211.7 million forecast.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $0.35 to $0.49 is below the $0.51 consensus estimate, although projected revenue of $200 million to $220 million broadly brackets the $211.7 million forecast. Negative Sentiment: Full-year profit outlook is also below consensus: Veeco’s 2026 EPS guidance of $1.36 to $1.61 has a midpoint of $1.485, below the $1.52 analyst estimate. GAAP EPS also declined to $0.18 from $0.20 a year earlier despite higher revenue. Veeco Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 139.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.610 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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