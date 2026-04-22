Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.4667.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,175. This represents a 32.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,716 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Ventas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 385.19%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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