Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.820-3.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $98.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.47.

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Ventas Trading Down 1.4%

VTR stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 32,509.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $359,722,000 after buying an additional 4,634,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ventas by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $245,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,176,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $710,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ventas by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,344,347 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $490,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,847,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $409,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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