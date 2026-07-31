Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) CEO Sells $720,487.44 in Stock

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $720,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,597,109.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jennifer Honeycutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $674,215.00.

Get Veralto alerts: Sign Up

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $111.00 target price on Veralto in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.90.

Get Our Latest Report on VLTO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veralto by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,602 shares of the company's stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 174,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,272 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 291,695 shares of the company's stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 196,159 shares of the company's stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veralto, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veralto wasn't on the list.

While Veralto currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here