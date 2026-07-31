Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Jonathan Siegal Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Siegal sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $220,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $52,714.20. The trade was a 80.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Siegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Jonathan Siegal sold 2,732 shares of Vericel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $122,666.80.

Get Vericel alerts: Sign Up

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 521,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,156. Vericel Corporation has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $49.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $60.00 price target on Vericel in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vericel from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Vericel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,079 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vericel by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,098,771 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $35,347,000 after buying an additional 180,761 shares in the last quarter.

Key Vericel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vericel this week:

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company's expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vericel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vericel wasn't on the list.

While Vericel currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here