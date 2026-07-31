Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Kathy Card Beckles Sells 2,020 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.49, for a total value of $394,889.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,262.84. This represents a 14.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $5.50 on Friday, hitting $194.85. 1,946,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,209. The firm's 50 day moving average is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.00. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $806.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 239.55% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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