Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Down 1.5% - Should You Sell?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.17 and last traded at $47.1920. 21,186,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 29,545,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

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Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Williams Trading set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Get Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $223,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,040 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,558 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 239,398 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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