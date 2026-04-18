Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Down 7.8%

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 34.30%.The company had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.74 million. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently -13.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,408,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,694 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,846 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,174,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,636 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company's stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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