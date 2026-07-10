Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $9.41. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $9.4710, with a volume of 1,397,011 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vermilion Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Vermilion Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vermilion Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.89). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.The firm had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 178.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,929 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,846 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company's stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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