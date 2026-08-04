Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $590.00 to $595.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the pharmaceutical company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $577.00 to $572.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $607.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $560.09.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $470.72 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $471.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $533.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.99, for a total transaction of $787,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,793,071.79. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 1,541 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total transaction of $799,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,519. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 17,452 shares of company stock worth $8,103,997 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $34,779,000 after buying an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter. Sandro Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 34,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

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