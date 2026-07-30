Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $325.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock's current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vertiv's Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $341.25.

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Vertiv Trading Down 17.3%

NYSE VRT opened at $223.03 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after buying an additional 121,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after acquiring an additional 97,141 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share , above the $1.43 consensus estimate and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit rose 44% and adjusted operating profit increased 51%. Vertiv second-quarter results

Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of , above the $1.43 consensus estimate and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit rose 44% and adjusted operating profit increased 51%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, forecasting EPS of $6.65-$6.75 versus a $6.47 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.0 billion versus expectations of $13.9 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7-$3.9 billion also reached slightly above consensus at the midpoint. Vertiv raises 2026 guidance

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, forecasting EPS of $6.65-$6.75 versus a $6.47 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.0 billion versus expectations of $13.9 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7-$3.9 billion also reached slightly above consensus at the midpoint. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv’s CEO defended the durability of artificial-intelligence data-center demand, suggesting that the company views recent revenue pressure as primarily related to minor project timing shifts rather than weakening customer demand. One analyst reportedly sees substantial upside from current levels. Vertiv AI demand and analyst outlook

Vertiv’s CEO defended the durability of artificial-intelligence data-center demand, suggesting that the company views recent revenue pressure as primarily related to minor project timing shifts rather than weakening customer demand. One analyst reportedly sees substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage continues to position Vertiv as a major beneficiary of data-center and AI infrastructure spending, but the stock’s elevated valuation and high volatility increase its sensitivity to quarterly execution and guidance changes.

Market coverage continues to position Vertiv as a major beneficiary of data-center and AI infrastructure spending, but the stock’s elevated valuation and high volatility increase its sensitivity to quarterly execution and guidance changes. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion fell short of the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively despite the earnings beat and outlook increase, sending the stock lower and putting it on track for its weakest week in several years. Vertiv sales miss

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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