Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $372.16 and last traded at $363.3160, with a volume of 83444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.13.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Vertiv from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vertiv by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock worth $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock worth $324,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vertiv by 148.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock worth $275,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 934.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock worth $165,667,000 after purchasing an additional 992,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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