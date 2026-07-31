Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $227.50, but opened at $246.87. Vertiv shares last traded at $234.5440, with a volume of 2,033,234 shares changing hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a major catalyst. Big Tech companies are expected to spend more than $750 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026, supporting demand for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems used in data centers. Vertiv also reported strengthening demand and a broadening customer pipeline. Buy 5 AI Infrastructure Stocks as Big Techs Assure Lasting AI Frenzy

Big Tech companies are expected to spend more than $750 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026, supporting demand for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems used in data centers. Vertiv also reported strengthening demand and a broadening customer pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter profitability exceeded expectations. Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, above the $1.43 consensus, as stronger margins and operating execution offset weaker-than-expected sales. Revenue still grew 24.1% year over year, and management raised its 2026 outlook. Vertiv Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, above the $1.43 consensus, as stronger margins and operating execution offset weaker-than-expected sales. Revenue still grew 24.1% year over year, and management raised its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Technical and consensus factors could attract buyers. After falling 24.3% over four weeks, VRT is considered oversold. Zacks also cited broad analyst support for higher earnings estimates, while Wall Street price targets imply substantial upside from recent trading levels. Vertiv Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

After falling 24.3% over four weeks, VRT is considered oversold. Zacks also cited broad analyst support for higher earnings estimates, while Wall Street price targets imply substantial upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish but have become more cautious. Citigroup cut its target from $414 to $358 while maintaining a Buy rating, and KeyCorp lowered its target from $360 to $325 while retaining an Overweight rating. The reductions reflect near-term execution or valuation concerns, but both firms still see considerable potential upside.

Citigroup cut its target from $414 to $358 while maintaining a Buy rating, and KeyCorp lowered its target from $360 to $325 while retaining an Overweight rating. The reductions reflect near-term execution or valuation concerns, but both firms still see considerable potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Revenue performance triggered the selloff. Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the $3.38 billion consensus estimate. The revenue shortfall, combined with the stock’s elevated valuation and high volatility, has outweighed the earnings beat for some investors and remains a near-term risk.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.33.

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $307.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Vertiv's revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock worth $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock worth $324,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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