Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 8.1% Higher - Here's Why

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $372.00 and last traded at $367.5740. 7,256,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 7,123,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.97.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $281.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $280.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Vertiv by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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