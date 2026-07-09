Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.8% - Time to Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $338.88 and last traded at $323.4150. 3,929,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,938,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 25.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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