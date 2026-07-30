Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $241.32 and last traded at $227.4410. Approximately 14,379,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 6,849,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.04.

The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS.

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Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.52, above the $1.43 consensus estimate and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit rose 44% and adjusted operating profit increased 51%. Vertiv second-quarter results

Vertiv reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.52, above the $1.43 consensus estimate and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit rose 44% and adjusted operating profit increased 51%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook across key metrics, including EPS guidance of $6.65 to $6.75 versus the prior consensus estimate of $6.47. Third-quarter revenue is expected at $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion, with EPS of $1.77 to $1.83. Vertiv Q2 earnings and outlook

The company raised its 2026 outlook across key metrics, including EPS guidance of $6.65 to $6.75 versus the prior consensus estimate of $6.47. Third-quarter revenue is expected at $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion, with EPS of $1.77 to $1.83. Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts continue to point to robust AI-related demand, growing data-center spending and a broadening order pipeline. Vertiv’s CEO defended the durability of AI infrastructure demand despite near-term revenue pressure. Vertiv demand and pipeline outlook

Management and analysts continue to point to robust AI-related demand, growing data-center spending and a broadening order pipeline. Vertiv’s CEO defended the durability of AI infrastructure demand despite near-term revenue pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup and KeyCorp lowered their price targets to $358 and $325, respectively, but retained bullish ratings of “buy” and “overweight.” The revised targets still imply substantial potential upside, although the reductions signal more cautious near-term expectations.

Citigroup and KeyCorp lowered their price targets to $358 and $325, respectively, but retained bullish ratings of “buy” and “overweight.” The revised targets still imply substantial potential upside, although the reductions signal more cautious near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion missed the $3.38 billion consensus estimate. The shortfall, attributed partly to timing shifts, triggered a sharp decline as investors questioned whether Vertiv can consistently convert AI demand into near-term sales. Vertiv revenue miss

Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion missed the $3.38 billion consensus estimate. The shortfall, attributed partly to timing shifts, triggered a sharp decline as investors questioned whether Vertiv can consistently convert AI demand into near-term sales. Negative Sentiment: With the shares still trading at a relatively high valuation, the revenue miss has outweighed the EPS beat and higher guidance in the short term. Analysts’ target-price cuts reinforce concerns that expectations had become too aggressive.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.27 and a 200-day moving average of $276.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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