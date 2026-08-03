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Viant Technology (DSP) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Viant Technology logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Viant Technology is expected to report Q2 2026 results after Monday’s market close, August 10. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of approximately $59.7 million.
  • The company’s previous quarter missed EPS expectations, reporting a $0.03 loss versus the projected $0.08 profit, despite revenue of $88.54 million exceeding estimates.
  • DSP shares recently rose 5.4% to $12.41, while analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating and an $18 price target; however, some firms have downgraded the stock, and insiders sold shares in recent months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $59.6610 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Viant Technology had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. On average, analysts expect Viant Technology to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viant Technology Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,266. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $813.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viant Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viant Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,814 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $30,081.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 425,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,037.18. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,688 shares of company stock worth $2,365,103. Corporate insiders own 29.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 620.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 433.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

See Also

Earnings History for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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