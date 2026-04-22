Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CEO Sells $51,320.64 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 4,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $51,320.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,504.36. The trade was a 62.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Timothy Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Timothy Vanderhook sold 2,796 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $30,029.04.

On Monday, April 20th, Timothy Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $55,600.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Timothy Vanderhook sold 2,574 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $33,127.38.

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Viant Technology Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DSP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 191,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,493. The company has a market capitalization of $682.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.94. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $16.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Viant Technology by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Viant Technology by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DSP. Loop Capital set a $14.50 price target on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Viant Technology from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Viant Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

Further Reading

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