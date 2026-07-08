Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden Sells 10,097 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 10,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $129,039.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 449,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,961.24. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Larry Madden sold 11,273 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $143,054.37.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Larry Madden sold 9,149 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $117,656.14.

On Monday, June 15th, Larry Madden sold 25,376 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $281,673.60.

On Monday, June 8th, Larry Madden sold 14,670 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $177,507.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Larry Madden sold 18,663 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $228,435.12.

On Monday, May 11th, Larry Madden sold 17,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $197,531.74.

On Friday, May 8th, Larry Madden sold 18,538 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $219,675.30.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Larry Madden sold 12,782 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $129,865.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Larry Madden sold 13,263 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $142,444.62.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Larry Madden sold 13,283 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $144,917.53.

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Viant Technology Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 164,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,888. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $834.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Viant Technology by 39.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 191,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 54,507 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Viant Technology by 474.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Viant Technology by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 382,664 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $14.50 price objective on Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Viant Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viant Technology

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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