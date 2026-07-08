Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden Sells 9,149 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $117,656.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 439,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,657,229.74. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Larry Madden sold 11,273 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $143,054.37.

On Monday, July 6th, Larry Madden sold 10,097 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $129,039.66.

On Monday, June 15th, Larry Madden sold 25,376 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $281,673.60.

On Monday, June 8th, Larry Madden sold 14,670 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $177,507.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Larry Madden sold 18,663 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $228,435.12.

On Monday, May 11th, Larry Madden sold 17,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $197,531.74.

On Friday, May 8th, Larry Madden sold 18,538 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $219,675.30.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Larry Madden sold 12,782 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $129,865.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Larry Madden sold 13,263 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $142,444.62.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Larry Madden sold 13,283 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $144,917.53.

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Viant Technology Stock Up 0.4%

DSP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 164,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $834.20 million, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.03. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Viant Technology had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Viant Technology by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Viant Technology by 620.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital set a $14.50 price objective on Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Viant Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viant Technology

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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