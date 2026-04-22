Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Major Shareholder Sells $153,951.01 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) major shareholder Capital Llc sold 14,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $153,951.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,389 shares in the company, valued at $91,523.99. The trade was a 62.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

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Viant Technology Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 191,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,493. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $682.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DSP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Viant Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Loop Capital set a $14.50 price target on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viant Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Viant Technology by 246.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,213 shares of the company's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company's stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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