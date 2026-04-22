Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Major Shareholder Sells $90,097.86 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) major shareholder Capital Llc sold 8,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $90,097.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $402,750. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

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Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 191,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.94. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $14.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DSP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,490 shares of the company's stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 44,357 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,043 shares of the company's stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 382,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,800 shares of the company's stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,993 shares of the company's stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 205,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,598 shares of the company's stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company's stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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