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Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Down 5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Viant Technology logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Viant fell 5% to about $11.03 on Monday with volume of 83,219 shares, well below the average session volume of 210,674.
  • Analysts are broadly bullish—MarketBeat shows a consensus “Buy” rating with an average target price of $17.79, and several firms recently raised ratings or price targets.
  • Insiders sold 143,179 shares in the past 90 days (about $1.59M), and insiders collectively own 29.4% of the stock, while institutions own roughly 11.4%.
  • Interested in Viant Technology? Here are five stocks we like better.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.0250. 83,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 210,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSP. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Freedom Capital raised Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Viant Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $14.50 price objective on Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $707.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viant Technology

In other Viant Technology news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $33,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capital V. Llc sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $100,039.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,179 shares of company stock worth $1,586,238. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 191,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 474.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,533 shares of the company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 88.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,741 shares of the company's stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company's stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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