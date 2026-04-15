Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.88. Viant Technology shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 44,622 shares.

Get Viant Technology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viant Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DSP

Viant Technology Stock Up 11.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viant Technology

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 7,297 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $82,529.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 593,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,707,135.37. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,550. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 143,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,238 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viant Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viant Technology wasn't on the list.

While Viant Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here