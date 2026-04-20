Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 15,775 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $423,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 211,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,172.50. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 469,354 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 58,364 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 39.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 224,014 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,886 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 72,930 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,558,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 583,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $44.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.15 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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