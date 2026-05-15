Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $53.11 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -221.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $7,075,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,188,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,603,512.36. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $566,729.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,082,211. The trade was a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 476,959 shares of company stock valued at $24,582,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 96.2% during the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 775 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,572 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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