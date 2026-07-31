Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.6667.

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VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Vicor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

Vicor Price Performance

Vicor stock opened at $206.67 on Friday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $382.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.44.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $143.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.37 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 30.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 3,073 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.97, for a total value of $1,096,968.81. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $685,382.40. The trade was a 61.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.40, for a total transaction of $211,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,347,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,250,736. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 364,533 shares of company stock valued at $116,351,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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