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Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 700 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
Vicor logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vicor CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 700 shares on July 6 at an average price of $302.40, totaling $211,680. The sale was a very small reduction in his position, but it adds to a recent string of insider selling.
  • Vinciarelli has sold shares repeatedly in recent weeks, including several large transactions of 20,000 shares each in late June and early July. That activity may weigh on investor sentiment even though he still holds more than 8.3 million shares.
  • Vicor’s stock was down sharply and earnings were strong: shares fell 12.8% to $248.75, while the company previously beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates. Analysts remain generally constructive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a target price above the current share price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 700 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.40, for a total value of $211,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,347,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,524,250,736. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.88, for a total value of $6,377,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.04, for a total value of $7,500,800.00.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,240 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $3,878,249.60.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 8,760 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $3,214,744.80.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.05, for a total transaction of $6,461,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.44, for a total transaction of $6,528,800.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.94, for a total transaction of $7,218,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.57, for a total transaction of $6,591,400.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $6,373,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $6,097,400.00.

Vicor Trading Down 12.8%

VICR traded down $36.59 on Tuesday, reaching $248.75. The stock had a trading volume of 292,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,487. The business's 50-day moving average price is $300.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.58. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $382.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,814.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 13,750.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 277 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Vicor was highlighted in multiple analyst-focused reports as a data center-related stock with more than 40% implied upside, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s growth prospects. 3 Hidden ‘Strong Buy’ Data Center Stocks with 40%+ Upside, 7/6/2026
  • Positive Sentiment: Wall Street consensus remains constructive, with analysts assigning Vicor an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target that suggests meaningful upside from current levels. Wall Street Analysts See a 43.58% Upside in Vicor (VICR): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
  • Positive Sentiment: Vicor’s recent earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both beating expectations, which continues to support the bullish analyst case for the stock.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company disclosed another insider sale: VP Philip Davies sold 3,073 shares, adding to recent executive selling activity. While routine, insider sales can temper enthusiasm if investors interpret them as a sign of limited near-term upside. Philip Davies Sells 3,073 Shares of Vicor NASDAQ: VICR Stock
  • Negative Sentiment: CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli also sold 20,000 shares recently, which may pressure sentiment even though the sale represented only a small percentage of his holdings. Patrizio Vinciarelli stock sale

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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