Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 700 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 700 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.40, for a total value of $211,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,347,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,524,250,736. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.88, for a total value of $6,377,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.04, for a total value of $7,500,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,240 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $3,878,249.60.

On Monday, June 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 8,760 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $3,214,744.80.

On Friday, June 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.05, for a total transaction of $6,461,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.44, for a total transaction of $6,528,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.94, for a total transaction of $7,218,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.57, for a total transaction of $6,591,400.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $6,373,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $6,097,400.00.

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Vicor Trading Down 12.8%

VICR traded down $36.59 on Tuesday, reaching $248.75. The stock had a trading volume of 292,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,487. The business's 50-day moving average price is $300.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.58. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $382.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,814.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 13,750.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 277 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

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