Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Insider Daniel Barton Sells 13,329 Shares of Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Barton sold 13,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77, for a total transaction of £10,263.33.

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Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

LON:VIC remained flat at GBX 77.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 394,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.30. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 56.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of £168.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victorian Plumbing Group plc will post 5.980995 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 80 target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 115 price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 100 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 107.40.

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About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing is the UK's leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points. The Group's product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website. Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

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