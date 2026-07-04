Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSXY shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $67.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $56.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Insider Transactions at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 276,171 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $24,441,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,899,030 shares in the company, valued at $787,564,155. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,411,601 shares of company stock valued at $115,398,210. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victoria's Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company's stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VSXY opened at $76.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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