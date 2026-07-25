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Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Victrex logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Victrex plc has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold", based on six covering firms: one sell, three hold, and two buy ratings.
  • The stock's average 12-month target price is GBX 663.33, while shares recently opened at GBX 744.20, above that consensus target.
  • Victrex reported GBX 17.20 EPS and £147.10 million in quarterly revenue, but it also posted negative net margin and negative return on equity.
  • Interested in Victrex? Here are five stocks we like better.

Victrex plc (LON:VCT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 663.33.

VCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Victrex to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 725 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 595 price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 575 price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 600 to GBX 680 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on VCT

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 744.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £648.39 million, a P/E ratio of -33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 638.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 641.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 515 and a 12-month high of GBX 756.

Victrex (LON:VCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 17.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £147.10 million for the quarter. Victrex had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Analysts expect that Victrex will post 73.1078905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Victrex (LON:VCT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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