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Vikramaditya Kohli Sells 2,666 Shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
CBRE Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CEO insider sale: Vikramaditya Kohli sold 2,666 CBRE shares at an average price of $150, generating $399,900. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his stake by 1.94%.
  • Strong quarterly results: CBRE reported earnings of $1.56 per share, beating estimates of $1.47, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. The company maintained its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90.
  • Analysts remain positive despite a pullback: CBRE shares recently traded down 1.8% at $146.74, but eight analysts rate the stock Buy and one rates it Hold, with a consensus price target of $180.57 versus the current price.
  • Five stocks we like better than CBRE Group.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 2,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,230,350. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.8%

CBRE stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More CBRE Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. CBRE Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. CBRE Group Gets a Buy from KBW
  • Positive Sentiment: Business activity remains active: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal
  • Neutral Sentiment: Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Barclays Keeps Buy Rating on CBRE Group
  • Negative Sentiment: The shares’ weaker trading suggests investors may be taking profits or weighing CBRE’s valuation—its P/E ratio is approximately 33.7—against the already optimistic analyst outlook. The company also continues to underperform the broader market on some recent sessions. CBRE Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5,180.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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