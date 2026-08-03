Village Farms International (VFF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $56.3040 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Village Farms International NASDAQ: VFF Stock is a Unique Cannabis ESG Play

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Village Farms International had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $50.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.81 million. On average, analysts expect Village Farms International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Village Farms International Stock Performance

Shares of VFF stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 112,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84,309 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VFF. Zacks Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Village Farms International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Village Farms International

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc is a North American agricultural company specializing in greenhouse cultivation of fresh produce and cannabis. Through its wholly owned operations, the company grows a variety of high-quality vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers and sweet peppers, using controlled-environment agriculture techniques designed to maximize yield and sustainability. Village Farms leverages advanced climate and hydroponic systems to deliver consistent year-round supply to major grocery retailers across the United States and Canada.

In its produce segment, Village Farms operates large-scale greenhouse facilities in Texas and Canada.

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