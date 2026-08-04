Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,630,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,926,294. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.82, for a total value of $11,904,600.00.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $18.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,081,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,528. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $397.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after buying an additional 88,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,834,210,000 after buying an additional 194,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,699 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,250,341,000 after buying an additional 501,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,516,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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