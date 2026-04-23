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VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
VinFast Auto logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Hold": Five analysts average a "Hold" rating on VinFast (1 sell, 1 hold, 3 buy) with an average 12‑month target price of $5.83.
  • Mixed earnings: VinFast reported a Q result of ($0.60) EPS while beating revenue expectations with $1.57 billion vs. $1.12 billion estimated, and analysts project about -1.21 EPS for the year.
  • Stock profile: VFS opened at $4.69 with a 12‑month range of $2.78–$5.28, a market cap of $10.97 billion, and a negative PE of -2.83.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of VinFast Auto.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.8333.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFS shares. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFS

VinFast Auto Price Performance

VFS stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam's Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company's vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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