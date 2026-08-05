Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Analyst Says

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD from $58.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. TD's price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research lowered Viper Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Get Viper Energy alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. 1,166,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,782. The business's 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,916,557 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $498,967,000 after acquiring an additional 493,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,491,534 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $443,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,863 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,711,539 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,197,538 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $198,182,000 after purchasing an additional 148,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,716 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $192,672,000 after purchasing an additional 258,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Viper Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 operating performance: Viper reported second-quarter revenue of $677 million, well above the $643.45 million consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.76 matched expectations. Revenue increased 127.9% year over year, supported by higher production and realized oil prices. The company also raised its 2026 outlook. VNOM Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Output & Realized Prices

Viper reported second-quarter revenue of $677 million, well above the $643.45 million consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.76 matched expectations. Revenue increased 127.9% year over year, supported by higher production and realized oil prices. The company also raised its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Higher shareholder distributions: Viper increased its base dividend and declared a special dividend of $0.29 per share, payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 13. The distributions may support investor interest in the stock. Viper Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Increases Base Dividend

Viper increased its base dividend and declared a special dividend of $0.29 per share, payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 13. The distributions may support investor interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition-led growth: The Riverbend transaction and other recent acquisitions are expected to expand Viper’s asset base. An analyst view suggests the strategy could be well timed if oil and gas prices remain elevated for an extended period. Viper Energy: More Acquisitions

The Riverbend transaction and other recent acquisitions are expected to expand Viper’s asset base. An analyst view suggests the strategy could be well timed if oil and gas prices remain elevated for an extended period. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals: Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Viper, while a separate report described conflicting analyst sentiment. These developments may add attention to VNOM but do not establish a clear consensus direction. Johnson Rice Begins Coverage on Viper Energy

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Viper, while a separate report described conflicting analyst sentiment. These developments may add attention to VNOM but do not establish a clear consensus direction. Negative Sentiment: Commodity and deal-execution exposure: Some recent acquisitions, including Riverbend, may have been negotiated before the sharp rise in commodity prices. If oil and gas prices weaken or acquired assets underperform, the acquisition-driven strategy could pressure returns and investor sentiment.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Viper Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viper Energy wasn't on the list.

While Viper Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here