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Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Now - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights the most‑traded virtual reality stocks today, including Meta Platforms (META), zSpace (ZSPC), The Glimpse Group (VRAR), and DIH Holding US (DHAIW), based on their recent highest dollar trading volume.
  • Virtual reality stocks are a growth‑oriented but often volatile segment whose performance depends on technology advances, platform adoption, content availability, and competitive dynamics.
  • Company focus varies: Meta pairs its Family of Apps with Reality Labs VR efforts; zSpace targets K‑12 and workforce AR/VR education; The Glimpse Group provides enterprise and healthcare VR/AR solutions; and DIH Holding offers robotics and VR systems for rehabilitation.
  • Interested in Meta Platforms? Here are five stocks we like better.

Meta Platforms, zSpace, The Glimpse Group, and DIH Holding US are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses develop, manufacture, or support VR technologies and ecosystems — including headsets, sensors, graphics chips, software platforms, and immersive content. To investors, they represent a growth-oriented, often volatile segment whose prospects depend on technology advances, platform adoption, content availability, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

DIH Holding US (DHAIW)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in the rehabilitation industry. The company's upper extremity product categories include ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; and Armeo Senso, a sensor-based solution for arm function recovery.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHAIW

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms Right Now?

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While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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