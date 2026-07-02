Visa (NYSE:V) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $359.90 and last traded at $358.9530, with a volume of 3193184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $351.08.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $397.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 2.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.14 and a 200 day moving average of $324.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $21,289,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in Visa by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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