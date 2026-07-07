Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $346.92 and last traded at $352.2110. Approximately 7,304,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,071,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.25.

Specifically, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $397.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.74. The company has a market capitalization of $631.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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