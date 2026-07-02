Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 2.9% Higher - Time to Buy?

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) rose 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $362.13 and last traded at $361.3060. Approximately 9,716,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,060,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.08.

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Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Trading Up 2.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.14 and a 200 day moving average of $324.55. The stock has a market cap of $648.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,869 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,451 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Mission Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Miller Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.1% during the second quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,454 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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