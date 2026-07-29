Visa's (V) "Overweight" Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $410.00 price objective on the credit-card processor's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $416.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $405.52.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $366.49 on Wednesday. Visa has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $657.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.25.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.40 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,871. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus estimate. Growth was supported by double-digit increases in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions, indicating resilient consumer and business spending. Visa Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus estimate. Growth was supported by double-digit increases in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions, indicating resilient consumer and business spending. Positive Sentiment: Job cuts could improve efficiency and profitability. Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily in technology and product operations. Management said the restructuring will help fund growth in consumer payments, business-to-business services, money movement and stablecoin-related products, while artificial intelligence reshapes internal operations. Visa Workforce Reduction

Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily in technology and product operations. Management said the restructuring will help fund growth in consumer payments, business-to-business services, money movement and stablecoin-related products, while artificial intelligence reshapes internal operations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Erste Group Bank upgraded Visa from “Hold” to “Buy,” adding support to the bullish view following the earnings beat. Erste Group Upgrades Visa

Erste Group Bank upgraded Visa from “Hold” to “Buy,” adding support to the bullish view following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: New growth initiatives offer longer-term potential. Visa is expanding Visa Direct for government disbursements and developing stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits and wallet infrastructure. These initiatives could broaden Visa’s money-movement business, but near-term revenue contribution remains uncertain. Visa Direct Modernizes Government Payouts

Visa is expanding Visa Direct for government disbursements and developing stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits and wallet infrastructure. These initiatives could broaden Visa’s money-movement business, but near-term revenue contribution remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Margin concerns limited the earnings reaction. Although Visa beat estimates, shares slipped in extended trading as investors focused on profitability pressures, restructuring execution and the potential costs of AI-driven transformation. The stock is also trading near its 52-week high, leaving less room for disappointment. Visa Stock and Margin Concerns

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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