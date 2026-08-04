Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 27.38% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.25.

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Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,532.70 and a beta of 1.81. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company's stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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